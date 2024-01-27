ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 376,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARB IOT Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARBB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 7,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. ARB IOT Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

