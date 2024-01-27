ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 376,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ARB IOT Group Stock Performance
Shares of ARBB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 7,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. ARB IOT Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.40.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
