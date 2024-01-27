Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.52% of Arch Resources worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 394,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 27.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,821,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 170.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.27. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 27.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARCH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,434 shares of company stock worth $1,491,867. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.