Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.3 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

