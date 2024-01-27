Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 56664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 116.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AROC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 184.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

