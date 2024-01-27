ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,719,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,594,910. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

