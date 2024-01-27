Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ARTNA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,260. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $377.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.36%.

In other news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,565.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,565.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,453.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,450 shares of company stock worth $321,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 24.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 153.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 64.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.