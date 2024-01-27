Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.47 and its 200-day moving average is $231.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

