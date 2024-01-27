ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.58

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 689091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in ASE Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ASE Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

