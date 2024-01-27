ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $912.60.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $867.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $725.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.94. The company has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $883.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

