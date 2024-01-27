ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $778.39, but opened at $826.86. ASML shares last traded at $837.16, with a volume of 2,520,072 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.67.

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $725.61 and a 200 day moving average of $671.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

