Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 99,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

