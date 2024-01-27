AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,948 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,535,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,471,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on T. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.