Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $548,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $485,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.22. 3,384,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,597. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $140.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

