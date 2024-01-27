Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105,096 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 577,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,847 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 893.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

