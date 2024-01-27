Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $256,508,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter worth about $46,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Price Performance

KNF traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $67.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNF. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Stories

