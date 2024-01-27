Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $70.91. 3,896,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

