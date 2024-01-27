Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.48.

V stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,551,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

