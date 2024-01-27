Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Timken by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.45. 434,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,263. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.