Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $16.30. 3,259,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.60. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

