Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 11,250 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 136.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,075,000 after buying an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,552,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.