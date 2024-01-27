Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 730 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,098,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,960,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.