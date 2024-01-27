Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVO traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

