Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 624 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,716,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,558,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.09. 854,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,037. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

