Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VIS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,829. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.29 and a 200-day moving average of $205.20. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $179.27 and a one year high of $221.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

