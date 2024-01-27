Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.19. The stock had a trading volume of 330,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $156.74 and a twelve month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $21.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after buying an additional 634,040 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after buying an additional 409,985 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,892,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,573.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after buying an additional 341,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,606,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

