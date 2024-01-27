Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.36) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Avon Protection Stock Performance

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

Shares of LON AVON traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 952 ($12.10). 74,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. Avon Protection has a 12 month low of GBX 582 ($7.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,092 ($13.88). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 851.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 777.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £285.60 million, a PE ratio of -2,213.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is -5,581.40%.

Insider Transactions at Avon Protection

In other news, insider Rich Cashin bought 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £11,800.80 ($14,994.66). In related news, insider Rich Cashin purchased 1,490 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800.80 ($14,994.66). Also, insider Victor Chavez purchased 2,000 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 775 ($9.85) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($19,695.04). Insiders purchased a total of 3,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,219 over the last ninety days. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

