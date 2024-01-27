AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $62.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.20.
AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.
NYSE:AXS opened at $59.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 28.12%.
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.
