AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.74% of AXIS Capital worth $35,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 45,083 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $770,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.48. 662,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,584. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

