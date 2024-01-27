AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.48. 662,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,584. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 581,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 260,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

