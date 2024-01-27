AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $58.07. 232,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 535,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 593,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 581,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after buying an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after buying an additional 260,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

