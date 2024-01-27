B. Riley Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $8.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Shares of PLUG remained flat at $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,735,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,564,488. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378,912 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,176,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Plug Power by 128,905.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after buying an additional 16,942,056 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

