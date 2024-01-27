Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 837,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 804,055 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $8.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,790 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.