Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) versus Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Head to Head Survey

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 9.24% 8.85% 0.69% Banco Bradesco 6.38% 9.06% 0.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $800.01 million 2.21 $176.21 million $1.64 24.23 Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion N/A $4.06 billion $0.21 13.48

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Bradesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Live Oak Bancshares and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, it provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.