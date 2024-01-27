Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

TBBK traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $43.65. 773,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,066. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 26.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

