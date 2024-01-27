Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.2 %

BKSC opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

About Bank of South Carolina

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter worth $173,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter worth $197,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.