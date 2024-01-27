Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.2 %
BKSC opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.58.
Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
