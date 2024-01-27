Barclays Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $153.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $144.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,887. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.64.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 51,152.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 30.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

