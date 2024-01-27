Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.05) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BARC. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 247.60 ($3.15).

Barclays Price Performance

Insider Activity

LON BARC traded up GBX 3.86 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 149.24 ($1.90). 24,693,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,782,625. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.17. The stock has a market cap of £22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 438.94, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 200,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($353,240.15). In related news, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($353,240.15). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.82), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($134,539.92). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

