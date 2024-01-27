Barclays Lowers Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $115.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. Bunge Global has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,642,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

