Barclays Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $70.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. Twilio has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,245,000 after buying an additional 445,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,828 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,521,000 after purchasing an additional 555,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

