Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 16,129,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,579,885. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 517.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.00%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

