BayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

BayFirst Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BAFN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.35. 129,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,391. BayFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 7.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAFN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

