Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $318.17.

Biogen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $244.82 on Tuesday. Biogen has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.65 and a 200-day moving average of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

