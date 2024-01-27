BioRem (CVE:BRM) Stock Price Up 15.2%

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 99,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 33,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

BioRem Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61.

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. BioRem had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of C$5.51 million for the quarter.

BioRem Company Profile

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

