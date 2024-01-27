Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIRK shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birkenstock stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock Holding plc ( NYSE:BIRK Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.12.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $407.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

