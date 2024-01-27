Bitcoin One Day Volume Tops $25.33 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $41,861.39 on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $820.89 billion and approximately $25.33 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.53 or 0.00581753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00174703 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,609,762 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.