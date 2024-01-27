BitTorrent-New Hits Market Cap of $846.64 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $846.64 million and $25.86 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002344 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002106 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002113 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000081 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $15,736,312.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

