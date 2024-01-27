BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Raised to $54.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of BL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,144. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,572 shares of company stock worth $345,627. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $59,530,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 855.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 588,245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,853,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,658,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,349,000 after buying an additional 380,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

