BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Up 866.4% in January

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 866.4% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock remained flat at $10.81 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 220,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,189. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Featured Stories
