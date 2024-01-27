BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Up 866.4% in January

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 866.4% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock remained flat at $10.81 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 220,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,189. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.