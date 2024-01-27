BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,335,408.94 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 140,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,335,408.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,933,320 shares in the company, valued at $413,145,112.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,298,795.19.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $455,852.04.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $888,037.69.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,123 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,871.21.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,894.68.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,695 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202,702.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $46,535.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,846,206.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,693,838.42.

On Thursday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,178,551.20.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80,127 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

