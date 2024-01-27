Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Nima Ghamsari Sells 97,657 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2024

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $246,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 22nd, Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $262,278.80.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLND traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.54. 1,165,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,951. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 336.06%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLND

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 327,281.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 379,647 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 444,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 235,813 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.